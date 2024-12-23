Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Seeks Ex-PM Hasina's Return

Bangladesh has formally asked India to send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in New Delhi, for judicial proceedings, according to the acting head of Bangladesh's foreign ministry.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since Hasina's government was toppled by unrest, prompting her to cross the border. This request follows a recent visit by India's foreign secretary to Bangladesh, during which both sides expressed wishes to improve ties.

Accusations against Hasina include crimes against humanity and genocide, which she refutes. Meanwhile, Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, expressed frustration over her criticisms from India.

