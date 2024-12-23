Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Seeks Ex-PM Hasina's Return

Bangladesh has requested India to return former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a judicial process, following her ousting amid protests. The diplomatic move comes as relations between the two countries remain tense. Bangladesh accuses Hasina of serious crimes, charges she denies.

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh has formally asked India to send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who sought refuge in New Delhi, for judicial proceedings, according to the acting head of Bangladesh's foreign ministry.

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been strained since Hasina's government was toppled by unrest, prompting her to cross the border. This request follows a recent visit by India's foreign secretary to Bangladesh, during which both sides expressed wishes to improve ties.

Accusations against Hasina include crimes against humanity and genocide, which she refutes. Meanwhile, Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, expressed frustration over her criticisms from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

