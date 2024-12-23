Left Menu

Kosovo Election Authority Bars Ethnic Serb Party Over Nationalist Ties

Kosovo's election body has prohibited the main ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista, from participating in the upcoming parliamentary election, citing its nationalist stance and connections to Serbia. This decision could heighten tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, despite international efforts to foster normalization.

Updated: 23-12-2024 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo's election authority has taken a bold stance by barring the main ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista, from the forthcoming parliamentary election. The decision is grounded in concerns over the party's nationalist stance and its close ties to Serbia.

The Central Election Commission's refusal to certify Srpska Lista stems in part from remarks by its leader, Zlatan Elek, who refers to Kosovo as "Kosovo i Metohija," aligning with Serbian terminology that ignores Kosovo's status as an independent republic.

This move could escalate tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, marking a significant challenge for Prime Minister Albin Kurti in the upcoming February 9 election, as historical disputes continue to shape the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

