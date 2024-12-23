Kosovo Election Authority Bars Ethnic Serb Party Over Nationalist Ties
Kosovo's election body has prohibited the main ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista, from participating in the upcoming parliamentary election, citing its nationalist stance and connections to Serbia. This decision could heighten tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, despite international efforts to foster normalization.
- Country:
- Kosovo
Kosovo's election authority has taken a bold stance by barring the main ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista, from the forthcoming parliamentary election. The decision is grounded in concerns over the party's nationalist stance and its close ties to Serbia.
The Central Election Commission's refusal to certify Srpska Lista stems in part from remarks by its leader, Zlatan Elek, who refers to Kosovo as "Kosovo i Metohija," aligning with Serbian terminology that ignores Kosovo's status as an independent republic.
This move could escalate tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, marking a significant challenge for Prime Minister Albin Kurti in the upcoming February 9 election, as historical disputes continue to shape the region's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: China Doubles Warships Around Taiwan
Escalating Tensions: Israel-Syria Border Faces Strain Amid Rebel Advances
Syrian Forces Withdraw Amidst Opposition Gains: Tensions Escalate
Rising Tensions: Suspected Arson at Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Debate
Diplomatic Tensions: US Rejects BJP's 'Deep State' Allegations