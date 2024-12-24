Left Menu

US-Bangladesh Relations: Ensuring Human Rights Amidst Transition

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed human rights commitments with Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Both leaders emphasized protecting all citizens, especially minorities, amidst Bangladesh's political transition. Sullivan reiterated US support for Bangladesh's stability and democracy. Diplomatic tensions arose as Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina's extradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:31 IST
US-Bangladesh Relations: Ensuring Human Rights Amidst Transition
Jake Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a conversation with Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus. They highlighted a mutual commitment to protecting human rights for all citizens, as per a press release from the US government. Sullivan expressed gratitude for Yunus's leadership during such challenging times for Bangladesh.

The US official reassured Yunus that the United States remains committed to supporting a stable, prosperous, and democratic Bangladesh. This comes after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India amidst escalating anti-government protests, leading to violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Moreover, the White House emphasized President Joe Biden's focus on Bangladesh's situation. While ensuring the interim government's accountability for minority protection, Bangladesh is seeking Hasina's extradition from India, potentially straining bilateral ties with New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024