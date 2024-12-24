US-Bangladesh Relations: Ensuring Human Rights Amidst Transition

On Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a conversation with Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus. They highlighted a mutual commitment to protecting human rights for all citizens, as per a press release from the US government. Sullivan expressed gratitude for Yunus's leadership during such challenging times for Bangladesh.

The US official reassured Yunus that the United States remains committed to supporting a stable, prosperous, and democratic Bangladesh. This comes after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India amidst escalating anti-government protests, leading to violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

Moreover, the White House emphasized President Joe Biden's focus on Bangladesh's situation. While ensuring the interim government's accountability for minority protection, Bangladesh is seeking Hasina's extradition from India, potentially straining bilateral ties with New Delhi.

