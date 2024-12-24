Bill Clinton Hospitalized with Fever: Non-Emergency Situation
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, aged 78, has been hospitalized at Georgetown University Medical Center due to a fever. The situation is reported to be non-emergency, and Clinton is in good spirits. His deputy chief of staff confirmed the situation, thanking the medical facility for their care.
The situation is not deemed an emergency, according to NBC News. Clinton has undergone testing and observation, ensuring careful medical evaluation and support.
Clinton is reported to be in good spirits and appreciative of the care provided by the medical team, as stated in a social media post by Angel Ureña.
