Bill Clinton Hospitalized with Fever: Non-Emergency Situation

Former Democratic U.S. President Bill Clinton, 78, was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Monday with a fever, as confirmed by his deputy chief of staff.

The situation is not deemed an emergency, according to NBC News. Clinton has undergone testing and observation, ensuring careful medical evaluation and support.

Clinton is reported to be in good spirits and appreciative of the care provided by the medical team, as stated in a social media post by Angel Ureña.

(With inputs from agencies.)