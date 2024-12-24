South Korea's Political Showdown: Opposition Moves to Impeach Acting President
South Korea's opposition party plans to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo after he delayed legislation for a special counsel on impeached President Yoon's martial law attempt. This political conflict involves accusations against Yoon's wife and is set against renewed U.S.-South Korea interactions.
In South Korea, the main opposition party has announced plans to impeach the acting president, Han Duck-soo. This move comes after Han postponed legislation that would enable a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial attempt to declare martial law.
Prime Minister Han, who stepped in after Yoon's suspension on December 14, urged political parties to deliberate over the special counsel and other issues. But DP's floor leader, Park Chan-dae, criticized Han's decision not to advance the prosecution law, interpreting it as a deliberate delay tactic.
The opposition-controlled parliament is poised to further the impeachment agenda, focusing on Yoon's insurrection charges and allegations against his wife. Meanwhile, Yoon, whose legal team is being assembled, prioritizes his constitutional trial over public appearances, as South Korea and the U.S. engage diplomatically under Han's leadership.
