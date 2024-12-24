Karnataka Politics: CID Probe Ordered in Controversial Council Altercation
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered a CID investigation into BJP leader C T Ravi's alleged use of a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The case involves additional allegations against Ravi, and the authorities aim to uncover the facts amid political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's political landscape is facing turbulence as Home Minister G Parameshwara initiates a CID probe into BJP leader C T Ravi's alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The incident, occurring in the Legislative Council, has sparked additional allegations and necessitated a thorough investigation.
According to the police, a separate case concerning an alleged attack attempt on Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha has also been transferred to the CID. The altercation between Ravi and Hebbalkar culminated in Ravi's arrest last week, following Hebbalkar's complaint.
Despite the Legislative Council Chairman's stance of considering the matter closed, Parameshwara underscored the procedural necessity of the investigation. Amidst differing testimonies and political pressure, the truth behind the allegations remains to be established.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Legislative Council Prepares for New Chairperson Election
BJP Leader CT Ravi Arrest Sparks Debate Over Legal Procedures
Controversy Erupts Over CT Ravi's Arrest: Allegations and Legal Challenges
Political Turmoil: CT Ravi's Arrest Sparks BJP Controversy
Controversy Surrounds Arrest and Treatment of BJP Leader CT Ravi