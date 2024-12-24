Left Menu

Karnataka Politics: CID Probe Ordered in Controversial Council Altercation

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered a CID investigation into BJP leader C T Ravi's alleged use of a derogatory term against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The case involves additional allegations against Ravi, and the authorities aim to uncover the facts amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political landscape is facing turbulence as Home Minister G Parameshwara initiates a CID probe into BJP leader C T Ravi's alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The incident, occurring in the Legislative Council, has sparked additional allegations and necessitated a thorough investigation.

According to the police, a separate case concerning an alleged attack attempt on Ravi at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha has also been transferred to the CID. The altercation between Ravi and Hebbalkar culminated in Ravi's arrest last week, following Hebbalkar's complaint.

Despite the Legislative Council Chairman's stance of considering the matter closed, Parameshwara underscored the procedural necessity of the investigation. Amidst differing testimonies and political pressure, the truth behind the allegations remains to be established.

