Congress Calls for Home Minister Resignation Over Constitutional Remarks
The Congress party has demanded the resignation or dismissal of Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of having hatred towards the Constitution and its principal architect, Bhimrao Ambedkar. The call came during a press conference, where the party criticized Shah for remarks allegedly insulting Ambedkar.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Tuesday called for the resignation or dismissal of Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he holds animosity towards the country's Constitution and its principal architect, Bhimrao Ambedkar. According to the Congress, a Home Minister must respect and safeguard the Constitution, a duty which they believe Shah has compromised.
At a press conference, AICC General Secretary G A Mir emphasized that Shah's alleged remarks during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha indicate a disregard for the constitutional framework. This stance has prompted the Congress to intensify their demand for Shah to either step down or be relieved from his position, with an apology owed to the nation.
Furthermore, the party criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' approach, likening it to a threat to democracy. Mir stated that the move towards 'one nation, one party' is a dangerous path. The Congress also highlighted the need for a caste census in Jammu and Kashmir to address reservation issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Bypolls Amid Vacancies
Constitutional Loyalty Over Political Allegiance: A Call for Reform
BJP Announces Candidates for December Rajya Sabha Bypolls
Sujeet Kumar: BJP's Rajya Sabha Candidate from Odisha
Sujeet Kumar's Political Comeback: A BJP Rajya Sabha Nomination