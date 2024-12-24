Congress Calls for Home Minister Resignation Over Constitutional Remarks

The Congress on Tuesday called for the resignation or dismissal of Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he holds animosity towards the country's Constitution and its principal architect, Bhimrao Ambedkar. According to the Congress, a Home Minister must respect and safeguard the Constitution, a duty which they believe Shah has compromised.

At a press conference, AICC General Secretary G A Mir emphasized that Shah's alleged remarks during a debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha indicate a disregard for the constitutional framework. This stance has prompted the Congress to intensify their demand for Shah to either step down or be relieved from his position, with an apology owed to the nation.

Furthermore, the party criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' approach, likening it to a threat to democracy. Mir stated that the move towards 'one nation, one party' is a dangerous path. The Congress also highlighted the need for a caste census in Jammu and Kashmir to address reservation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)