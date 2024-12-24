Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress of Disrespecting Ambedkar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress for disrespecting Dr. B R Ambedkar, accusing them of undermining his legacy and opposing his inclusion in the Constitution Drafting Committee. He highlighted BJP's efforts in honoring Ambedkar and condemned Congress and SP for their attitudes towards Dalits and marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a sharp critique against the Congress, alleging that the party consistently disrespected Dr. B R Ambedkar both during his lifetime and posthumously. Adityanath accused the party of attempting to undermine Ambedkar's legacy by opposing his inclusion in the Constitution's Drafting Committee.

In a press conference, Adityanath emphasized that the BJP has been diligent in honoring Ambedkar, citing efforts to preserve his memory and boost his ideals through various initiatives. He contrasted this with the Congress's alleged history of neglect and marginalization concerning Ambedkar's contributions.

The Chief Minister also targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP), claiming their approach mirrored Congress's disrespect towards Dalits. Adityanath concluded by defending Union Home Minister Amit Shah amidst controversy over his comments on Ambedkar and accused both Congress and SP of sowing divisiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

