AIADMK Honors MGR: A Tribute to a Dravidian Legend

AIADMK members, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid tribute to their former leader, M G Ramachandran, on his 37th death anniversary. They pledged to uphold his legacy and reinstate the golden rule of the iconic Dravidian leader through a silent procession and homage at his memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:43 IST
  • India

Members of the AIADMK, spearheaded by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, donned black attire as a mark of respect as they commemorated the 37th death anniversary of M G Ramachandran, their revered leader and former Chief Minister, on Tuesday.

Scores of party supporters joined a silent procession to the MGR memorial situated on Marina beach, where they solemnly paid homage to the legendary figure. Palaniswami, addressing the gathering, extolled MGR as an 'unparalleled Dravidian hero' and vowed to revive the golden era initiated by this 'revolutionary leader.'

The event was not only a tribute but a reaffirmation of the party's commitment to MGR's ideals and vision, as they resolved to bring back the ethos of his governance that deeply resonates with Tamil Nadu's political and cultural fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

