AAP's councilor Priyanka Gautam joins the BJP

It has been two years since the Punjab government was formed, yet not a single rupee has been provided to the states women, he said.Malhotra also accused the Kejriwal government of exploiting people through schemes like Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman. She accused Kejriwal of exploiting the Jatav community and other followers of BR Ambedkar solely for political gains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 19:01 IST
Aam Aadmi Party's councilor from Ghadoli Priyanka Gautam joined the BJP on Wednesday along with her supporters, a statement said. Dharmveer Singh, a former councilor from south Delhi and a leader of the Gujjar community, also joined the BJP on Wednesday. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said that Delhi had a chief minister who swore never to enter politics. Yet after entering politics, he swore to avoid luxuries like bungalows, security, and official vehicles. However, now he has constructed a palace for himself and has only cheated the people of Delhi, Malhotra alleged. He further criticised Kejriwal for ''failing'' to deliver on promises to women, specifically referring to the pledge to provide Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab. It has been two years since the Punjab government was formed, yet not a single rupee has been provided to the state's women, he said.

Malhotra also accused the Kejriwal government of ''exploiting'' people through schemes like Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman. Gautam said that she had joined AAP with new hopes but found that there is no respect for the Jatav community in that party. She accused Kejriwal of ''exploiting'' the Jatav community and other followers of BR Ambedkar solely for political gains.

