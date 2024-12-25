Robert Vadra accuses BJP of creating "divide", says people in the country are "very troubled"

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has accused the BJP of creating "a lot of divide" in the country and said this should be resisted. He said people want to practice their faiths and pray accordingly.

"People in the country are very troubled because if you are going to be told not to be able to believe in their own religions and faiths, you don't respect that, this is a kind of instability, anger will be seen in the country. When people have troubles in their homes and people want to pray, they don't think about ministers or politicians, they think about their God and they will go towards their faiths and beliefs...they say their prayers, they hope that their troubles subside," he told reporters. "BJP is creating a lot of divide and that is what we don't want in the country. We should stay secular. Only then we will see peace and harmony in the country," he added.

He was answering a query about a priest of the Orthodox Church in Kerala taking a swipe about Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending Christmas celebrations organised by CBCI and the "disruption" of festivity in a school in the state allegedly by members of an organisation linked to Sangh Parivar. (ANI)

