Kejriwal accuses BJP of trying to undermine AAP's promised schemes ahead of Delhi assembly polls

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to undermine the Delhi government's recently launched welfare schemes which includes providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly.

Kejriwal's reaction comes after the Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices distancing themselves from the AAP's promised schemes, triggering a fresh row ahead of assembly polls.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, women are set to receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, which Kejriwal has promised to increase to Rs 2,100 if AAP wins the upcoming assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free medical treatment for senior citizens above 60 years of age in both government and private hospitals.

During a press conference with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi here, Kejriwal accused the BJP of spreading false information and attempting to deny the people of Delhi the benefits of these schemes which he said received a massive public response since their announcement.

''The BJP doesn't want the people of Delhi to benefit. Since the registration process began, long queues have formed across the city, with nearly 12.5 lakh women signing up for the Mahila Samman Yojana and 1.5-2 lakh senior citizens registering for the Sanjeevani Yojana,'' Kejriwal said.

The two government departments also cautioned the people against providing personal details to anyone on the pretext of registration for ''non-existent'' schemes, saying any private individual or political party collecting such physical forms or information is ''fraudulent and without any authority''.

CM Atishi announced that officials involved in publishing false information under BJP's pressure would face administrative and police action.

''The notification for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana has already been issued by the Delhi government. Despite this, the BJP is trying to confuse the public,'' she said.

Regarding the public notices issued by Delhi government departments she said, ''Strict action will be taken against Women and Child Development Department officers for issuing public notices against the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.'' Notices claiming that these schemes are fake are baseless and the BJP's intention is to mislead the public and block the implementation of these welfare initiatives, she added.

Kejriwal further stated that the welfare schemes would be implemented regardless of BJP's tactics.

''The public trusts us because we have delivered on our promises. I will ensure that every woman receives Rs 2,100 and that senior citizens benefit from free medical treatment, no matter what obstacles the BJP creates,'' he said.

Comparing AAP's record with that of the BJP, Kejriwal said the latter had failed to fulfill its own election promises.

''They promised Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, two crore jobs, and concrete houses by 2022, but delivered none of these. In contrast, AAP has delivered free electricity, improved education, water supply, and free bus travel for women.'' The AAP's counterattack comes as the political battle for public support in Delhi intensifies ahead of the February elections.

