Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi, three Union ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 21:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed issues related to the state.

The president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally of the BJP-led NDA, also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Railway and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw separately to discuss sector specific projects.

According to sources, Naidu and Modi discussed development issues and pending projects of the state during the 30-minute meeting at the prime minister's residence.

TDP leaders K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, both ministers in the NDA government at the Centre, and party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were present in the meeting.

BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh and Union minister Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma was also there.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Naidu also attended the NDA leaders' meeting at the residence of BJP president J P Nadda here.

Naidu also paid homage to former prime minister and BJP founding president Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, 'Sadaiv Atal', on his 100th birth anniversary.

