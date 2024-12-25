Akhilesh questions BJP govt's preparedness for Mahakumbh, offers help

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday questioned the Uttar Pradesh government's preparedness for the upcoming Mahakumbh at Prayagraj and accused it of mismanagement.

In a social media post, the opposition leader flagged several issues regarding security arrangements, local concerns and overall administration in Prayagraj, urging the government to take immediate corrective action.

''This is the truth of preparations for 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025' under the BJP government! At least the work of the police department should have been completed long ago because the management of the security circle does not wait for the last day,'' he said on X.

The former chief minister also drew attention to the alleged delay in addressing the needs of local residents and the fair area, stating that people in Prayagraj were questioning the government's priorities.

''The aggrieved people of Prayagraj are asking that the BJP government was very prompt in removing the statue of 'Mahadani' Emperor Harshvardhan, but why is the same speed not being shown for administrative management?'' Yadav highlighted complaints about the ''neglect'' of local issues, such as transportation and movement around the Mahakumbh area.

''Alternative arrangements should also be made to address the concerns of the residents of Prayagraj about movement and transportation in case of an emergency,'' he added.

While expressing his party's support for the successful conduct of the Mahakumbh, Yadav emphasised that the local administration must act swiftly to address these gaps. ''We want the Mahakumbh to go on and Prayagraj to also remain dynamic.'' The SP president said his party is ready to assist the government as the ''BJP people would be ''busy earning money or in election planning''.

''If the government-administration has failed in the preparations for the Mahakumbh, then we propose to send our true and dedicated workers to help because the BJP people would be busy earning money or in election planning,'' he said in a dig at the ruling party.

Later in the evening, Yadav shared a short video clip on X of electricity poles without wires. The former chief minister highlighted what he called the government's ''lacklustre approach'' to readiness for the mega religious event expected to attract millions of devotees. Yadav wrote, ''See the wonders of the BJP government's poles without wires! Socialists had once humorously said, 'poles without electricity' and under the BJP regime, this has become a hundred per cent truth.'' He also pointed out the importance of timely work for security arrangements, saying, ''Wires are 'laid', not 'hung' on poles, and that too in advance to allow sufficient time for all security checks. It's good that this issue has come to the administration's notice that was our intent, which is now fulfilled.'' Yadav hoped that preparations for the mega fair will now pick up the right speed, instead of proceeding at a ''turtle's pace''. ''As a constructive opposition, we will continue to draw attention to shortcomings in organizing the fair.'' The Mahakumbh 2025 is slated to commence on January 13, 2025, and the state government has been promoting it as a global-scale event with world-class facilities.

