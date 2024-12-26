"Opposition demands apology from Union Minister Amit Shah": SP MP Dharmendra Yadav

Amid the row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar, SP MP Dharmendra Yadav demanded an apology and said that the "insult" won't be tolerated. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Dharmendra Yadav said that the currently the biggest issue in the nation is the "disrespect" of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Currently, the biggest issue in the nation is the disrespect of Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Union HM Amit Shah. The opposition demands an apology from the Union HM. The insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar will never be tolerated," Yadav said. On Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took a jab at the BJP, stating that they lack understanding of India's independence history and the importance of iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar.

"They (BJP) do not know the history of independence. They do not know the importance of Mahatma Gandhi or Dr BR Ambedkar. The rally that will be held on December 27 will be 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhaan'..." said Shivakumar ahead of the Belagavi CWC meeting on December 26. This comes after the Congress party's ongoing protests over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr Ambedkar. The Congress has demanded Shah's resignation over his controversial statement, and in response, the party has called for a series of actions to highlight its commitment to Ambedkar's ideals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reportedly said in the Rajya Sabha, "If they (the Opposition) had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's name, they would have secured heaven for seven lives." Following Shah's remarks, Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament last week, leading to a huge scuffle between the two sides, with BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, held a protest in Parliament and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar. Both parties have alleged that their members were pushed around. Furthermore, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by the Delhi police regarding the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)