BJP Criticizes Congress's Centennial Celebrations as Betrayal of Gandhi's Principles

In a pointed critique, BJP leader CR Kesavan accused the Congress party of a grave distortion of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals while marking the centenary of the 1924 Belagavi Congress Session. Kesavan argued that the modern Congress embodies the antithesis of Gandhi's philosophy, labeling the session a 'monumental mockery'.

Kesavan claimed that if Mahatma Gandhi were alive today, he would oppose the Congress for diverging so far from his teachings. Kesavan's remarks suggested that Gandhi would have engaged in a protest, disputing the party's renunciation of his principles.

The BJP leader went further, citing historic grievances and cultural insensitivities such as the 1984 riots and anti-Hindu stances, arguing that Gandhi would have actively combated what he perceives as the Congress party's ethical failings. As the Congress prepares for a two-day session in Karnataka, the BJP's critique casts a shadow over the commemoration.

