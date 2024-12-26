Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress's Centennial Celebrations as Betrayal of Gandhi's Principles

BJP leader CR Kesavan launched a strong critique against the Congress party, accusing it of betraying Mahatma Gandhi's principles by commemorating the 1924 Belagavi Congress Session. Kesavan asserts that the party’s current actions are in direct opposition to Gandhi's values and that he would have protested against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 10:48 IST
BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a pointed critique, BJP leader CR Kesavan accused the Congress party of a grave distortion of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals while marking the centenary of the 1924 Belagavi Congress Session. Kesavan argued that the modern Congress embodies the antithesis of Gandhi's philosophy, labeling the session a 'monumental mockery'.

Kesavan claimed that if Mahatma Gandhi were alive today, he would oppose the Congress for diverging so far from his teachings. Kesavan's remarks suggested that Gandhi would have engaged in a protest, disputing the party's renunciation of his principles.

The BJP leader went further, citing historic grievances and cultural insensitivities such as the 1984 riots and anti-Hindu stances, arguing that Gandhi would have actively combated what he perceives as the Congress party's ethical failings. As the Congress prepares for a two-day session in Karnataka, the BJP's critique casts a shadow over the commemoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

