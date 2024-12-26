Turmoil in Bangladesh: The Fall of Sheikh Hasina

In a significant political shift, Bangladesh witnessed the ousting of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, raising the possibility of tense relations with its neighbor, India. This development came after a series of student-led protests against a controversial job quota system that quickly escalated into nationwide calls for her removal.

Controversy surrounds the new interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, as allegations of political repression and failure to protect minority rights, particularly the Hindu community, emerge. Yunus's leadership has led to diplomatic tensions with India, as New Delhi seeks to maintain stable ties with Dhaka.

The ouster of Hasina, who was once a staunch ally of India, radically shifts the political landscape in Bangladesh and creates uncertainty for upcoming elections. The leadership transition is marked by accusations against Hasina's regime of human rights abuses and genocide, further complicating the prospect of a credible election process.

