Mayawati Criticizes Congress Over Capitalist Allegiances

In a sharp critique, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati accused the Congress of betraying Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and aligning with capitalist interests. She alleged that the party favors the rich while ignoring Ambedkar's legacy and warned of its deceptive political tactics.

Mayawati highlighted that the BSP remains uninfluenced by wealthy elites, contrasting sharply with other political factions. As other parties, including the BJP and Congress, rake in substantial capitalist donations, BSP stays financially independent, sustained by contributions from its committed workers.

Accusing Congress of double standards, Mayawati urged the electorate to be wary of the party's strategies, claiming it publicly opposes capitalists yet benefits from their support. She insisted that despite its public assertions, Congress supports affluent interests once in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)