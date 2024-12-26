Blanket Distribution Marks 121st Birth Anniversary of Vaishnavacharya Shri Manan Nambrata Brahmachariji

Left Menu

In celebration of Shri Manan Nambrata Brahmachariji's 121st birth anniversary, a blanket distribution ceremony was held in Agartala. Tripura's Chief Minister Saha attended, distributing blankets to the needy. The event honored Brahmachariji's societal contributions and coincided with discussions on regional development at the North Eastern Council session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:22 IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha distributed blankets to underprivileged people (Photo/Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha'sX). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of Vaishnavacharya Shri Manan Nambrata Brahmachariji, a blanket distribution ceremony unfolded at the Shri Shri Mahanam Angan in Banmali Pur, Agartala. The momentous event, celebrating Brahmachariji's 121st birth anniversary, saw key political personalities, including Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, and Mayor Dipak Majumdar, in attendance.

Chief Minister Saha took the opportunity to distribute blankets to the underprivileged, offering a layer of warmth during the harsh winter months. Alongside this act of compassion, he assessed renovation work at a venerable Kali temple. The Chief Minister applauded the initiative on social media, extending his congratulations to those propelling it forward and acknowledging its impact on the community.

The ceremony not only showcased reverence for Brahmachariji's teachings but also underscored the region's commitment to aiding those in need and preserving cultural traditions. Earlier, CM Saha highlighted the benefits derived from the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC). He emphasized the newfound awareness of Tripura among North East leaders, fostering further developmental initiatives and highlighting key regional assets like bamboo, agar, and tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

