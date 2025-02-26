Dignitaries Walk Out in Support of Ukraine at U.N. Human Rights Council

In a powerful show of solidarity with Ukraine, numerous dignitaries exited the room during Russia's address at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Ambassadors from France, Germany, and the UK gathered outside to commemorate the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, demonstrating steadfast support for the embattled nation.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador, Simon Manley, underscored the necessity of Ukraine's presence at the negotiation table, rejecting peace without their involvement, as tensions remain high following U.S.-drafted resolutions and accusations of human rights violations against Ukraine by Russian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)