Dignitaries Walk Out in Support of Ukraine at U.N. Human Rights Council

At the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, numerous dignitaries walked out during Russia's speech in a display of solidarity with Ukraine. The delegates, including ambassadors from France, Germany, and Britain, emphasized support for Ukraine amid accusations from Russia of human rights violations. The event marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a powerful show of solidarity with Ukraine, numerous dignitaries exited the room during Russia's address at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Ambassadors from France, Germany, and the UK gathered outside to commemorate the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, demonstrating steadfast support for the embattled nation.

Britain's U.N. Ambassador, Simon Manley, underscored the necessity of Ukraine's presence at the negotiation table, rejecting peace without their involvement, as tensions remain high following U.S.-drafted resolutions and accusations of human rights violations against Ukraine by Russian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

