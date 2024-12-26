Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Cultural Intolerance

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP for allegedly forcing folk singer Devi to apologize for singing Mahatma Gandhi's favorite bhajan. She accused the BJP of disrespecting India's inclusive culture and great figures. RJD president Lalu Prasad also condemned the BJP over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:10 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Cultural Intolerance
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, publicly rebuked the BJP on Thursday for the alleged mistreatment of a female artist. The incident involved a folk singer performing Mahatma Gandhi's favorite bhajan, causing uproar from BJP leaders.

Vadra accused the BJP of disrespecting Gandhi's legacy and argued that the party opposes India's inclusive traditions. She criticized the BJP for repeatedly insulting cultural icons.

RJD president Lalu Prasad joined the condemnation, highlighting apparent BJP resistance to specific verses promoting Hindu-Muslim unity, suggesting discord over cultural inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024