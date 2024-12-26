Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP for Cultural Intolerance

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, publicly rebuked the BJP on Thursday for the alleged mistreatment of a female artist. The incident involved a folk singer performing Mahatma Gandhi's favorite bhajan, causing uproar from BJP leaders.

Vadra accused the BJP of disrespecting Gandhi's legacy and argued that the party opposes India's inclusive traditions. She criticized the BJP for repeatedly insulting cultural icons.

RJD president Lalu Prasad joined the condemnation, highlighting apparent BJP resistance to specific verses promoting Hindu-Muslim unity, suggesting discord over cultural inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)