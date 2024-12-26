Political Leaders Rush to Delhi as Nation Mourns Former PM Singh
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi departed for Delhi after news broke of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's death at 92. Singh was widely celebrated for pioneering India's economic reforms. The announcement was made by AIIMS, Delhi, prompting leaders to alter plans amid centenary celebrations in Belagavi.
The Congress party is in mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in Delhi at the age of 92.
In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are hurrying to the capital. The pair had been attending centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi.
Both leaders were slated to speak at a public meeting on December 27 but immediately altered their plans. The decades-old legacy of Singh leaves a significant void, and his death was confirmed by AIIMS where he had been admitted in a critical condition.
