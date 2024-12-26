Left Menu

Political Leaders Rush to Delhi as Nation Mourns Former PM Singh

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi departed for Delhi after news broke of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's death at 92. Singh was widely celebrated for pioneering India's economic reforms. The announcement was made by AIIMS, Delhi, prompting leaders to alter plans amid centenary celebrations in Belagavi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:05 IST
Political Leaders Rush to Delhi as Nation Mourns Former PM Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is in mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in Delhi at the age of 92.

In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are hurrying to the capital. The pair had been attending centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi.

Both leaders were slated to speak at a public meeting on December 27 but immediately altered their plans. The decades-old legacy of Singh leaves a significant void, and his death was confirmed by AIIMS where he had been admitted in a critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024