Prashant Kishor Rallies Against Exam Scandal in Bihar
Prashant Kishor demands resolution of alleged exam paper leak in Bihar, criticizing police actions against protesters. Kishor, supporting demonstrators, gives the Nitish Kumar government a three-day ultimatum for re-exam consideration and plans to join a protest march amid mounting political pressure and criticisms from RJD leader Lalu Prasad.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor issued an ultimatum on Thursday to Bihar's Nitish Kumar government to resolve issues stemming from an alleged PSC exam paper leak within three days. His call to action comes amid widespread protests by civil service aspirants who faced a police crackdown.
Kishor's Jan Suraaj party had previously demanded the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam, contested on December 13, due to alleged irregularities. He warned authorities against future police violence against job seekers.
The activist joined protesters at Gardani Bagh and promised to participate in a protest march. RJD leader Lalu Prasad criticized police for their actions against students rallying for a fair examination process.
(With inputs from agencies.)