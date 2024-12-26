Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Rallies Against Exam Scandal in Bihar

Prashant Kishor demands resolution of alleged exam paper leak in Bihar, criticizing police actions against protesters. Kishor, supporting demonstrators, gives the Nitish Kumar government a three-day ultimatum for re-exam consideration and plans to join a protest march amid mounting political pressure and criticisms from RJD leader Lalu Prasad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:19 IST
Prashant Kishor Rallies Against Exam Scandal in Bihar
Prashant Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Political strategist Prashant Kishor issued an ultimatum on Thursday to Bihar's Nitish Kumar government to resolve issues stemming from an alleged PSC exam paper leak within three days. His call to action comes amid widespread protests by civil service aspirants who faced a police crackdown.

Kishor's Jan Suraaj party had previously demanded the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam, contested on December 13, due to alleged irregularities. He warned authorities against future police violence against job seekers.

The activist joined protesters at Gardani Bagh and promised to participate in a protest march. RJD leader Lalu Prasad criticized police for their actions against students rallying for a fair examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024