Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Vijayan highlighted Singh's commitment to secularism and democracy, offering heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones. Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 92.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed grief on the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi. Singh was 92.
In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Vijayan praised the former leader's steadfast dedication to the principles of secularism and democracy.
'Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,' the Chief Minister stated, honoring Singh's profound contribution to India's political landscape.
