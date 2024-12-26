Left Menu

Remembering the Legacy: Manmohan Singh's Impact on India's Economy and Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah mourns the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his role in India's economic reforms during the 1990s. Singh's policies significantly contributed to the nation's growth and had a notable impact on Jammu and Kashmir through infrastructure and dialogue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:43 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at 92, lauding him as a pivotal figure behind India's 1990s economic reforms.

Omar Abdullah highlighted Singh's transformative policies that not only revitalized India's markets but also promoted an era of unprecedented growth. He emphasized Singh's efforts in poverty alleviation through inclusive approaches.

Abdullah also recognized Singh's contributions to Jammu and Kashmir, such as extending rail connectivity and promoting peace and development in the region. He conveyed condolences to Singh's family and admired his intellect and dedication to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

