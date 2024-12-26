Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Transformation

Manmohan Singh, former Indian Finance Minister and Prime Minister, is renowned for implementing transformative economic reforms in 1991. These reforms led to liberalisation, globalisation, and privatisation in India, enabling rapid economic growth. Singh passed away at age 92, leaving a lasting legacy of modern economic policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:50 IST
Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Transformation
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reform history, has died at the age of 92. Singh was instrumental in steering India through a critical financial crisis as Finance Minister in 1991, laying the groundwork for economic liberalisation.

At the time, India faced dire economic challenges, including a fiscal deficit of 8.5% of GDP and meager foreign reserves. Singh's bold policy measures, presented in the Union Budget 1991-92, abolished the 'licence raj' and invited both domestic and foreign investment, resulting in a substantial shift towards a market-oriented economy.

Singh's vision of liberalisation, globalisation, and privatisation led to monumental growth in sectors like IT and telecom. As Prime Minister, he continued these reforms while introducing social welfare programs to support millions of Indians. Singh's legacy lives on as a testament to transformative policy in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024