Nation Mourns the Passing of Manmohan Singh, Architect of Indian Economic Reforms

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic transformation, passed away in New Delhi at the age of 92. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described Singh as a statesman of unparalleled wisdom, whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In Karnataka, a Congress-ruled state, seven days of mourning have been declared to honor Singh's memory, along with a government holiday on December 27. The Chief Minister recalled Singh's support during his tenure as the Prime Minister and praised his economic vision, which shaped Karnataka's progress.

The Deputy CM, D K Shivakumar, also mourned Singh's passing, stating that an era of statesmanship and integrity has ended. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda highlighted Singh's pivotal role in changing India's economic future. Tributes poured in as the nation remembered Singh's extraordinary leadership and contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)