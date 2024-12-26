Nation Mourns the Passing of Manmohan Singh, Architect of Indian Economic Reforms
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, credited as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away at age 92. His leadership left a lasting impact on the nation, inspiring generations. Karnataka announced seven days of mourning. Singh was praised by leaders for his wisdom and contributions.
- Country:
- India
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a key figure in India's economic transformation, passed away in New Delhi at the age of 92. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described Singh as a statesman of unparalleled wisdom, whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.
In Karnataka, a Congress-ruled state, seven days of mourning have been declared to honor Singh's memory, along with a government holiday on December 27. The Chief Minister recalled Singh's support during his tenure as the Prime Minister and praised his economic vision, which shaped Karnataka's progress.
The Deputy CM, D K Shivakumar, also mourned Singh's passing, stating that an era of statesmanship and integrity has ended. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda highlighted Singh's pivotal role in changing India's economic future. Tributes poured in as the nation remembered Singh's extraordinary leadership and contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
