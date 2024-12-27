Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Visionary Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, instrumental in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. Andhra Pradesh leaders, among others, expressed grief over the loss of the intellectual statesman. Known for his humility and wisdom, Singh's policies significantly contributed to India's global economic standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-12-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 00:24 IST
Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Visionary Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
In a somber announcement, Andhra Pradesh leaders condoled the passing of India's former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, on Thursday. N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister, along with Governor S Abdul Nazeer and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, each recognized Singh's profound impact on the nation.

Singh, renowned as the architect of India's 1991 economic reforms, died at 92 in New Delhi, as confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Admitted in critical condition, his death marks the end of an era characterized by humility, wisdom, and integrity, according to Naidu.

Both Governor Nazeer and Reddy highlighted Singh's legacy as a transformative leader, whose policies propelled India's rise as a global power. Serving a decade as prime minister, Singh's contributions to the nation remain unmatched in modern history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

