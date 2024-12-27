Nation Mourns the Loss of Economic Visionary Manmohan Singh

In a somber announcement, Andhra Pradesh leaders condoled the passing of India's former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, on Thursday. N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister, along with Governor S Abdul Nazeer and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, each recognized Singh's profound impact on the nation.

Singh, renowned as the architect of India's 1991 economic reforms, died at 92 in New Delhi, as confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Admitted in critical condition, his death marks the end of an era characterized by humility, wisdom, and integrity, according to Naidu.

Both Governor Nazeer and Reddy highlighted Singh's legacy as a transformative leader, whose policies propelled India's rise as a global power. Serving a decade as prime minister, Singh's contributions to the nation remain unmatched in modern history.

