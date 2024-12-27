Remembering Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Statesmanship and Value-Based Politics

In a heartfelt tribute, Sukhbir Singh Badal, a key leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, commemorated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92, as a paragon of statesmanship and integrity.

Manmohan Singh, celebrated as the architect of India's economic reforms, transcended political partisanship, maintaining a focus on the nation's diverse cultural and linguistic tapestry. His legacy is marked by a steadfast commitment to democratic values and federalism, essential for the country's unity.

Recollecting Singh's strong personal and political bond with his father, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir praised Singh for protecting minority rights and respecting religious autonomy. Harsimrat Kaur Badal echoed these sentiments, underscoring Singh's unwavering honesty amidst declining public life standards.

