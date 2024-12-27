The Scholar Who Redefined India's Economics: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister, was pivotal in economic reforms and privatisation. Known for his intellect and modest persona, Singh served as PM from 2004 to 2014, championing initiatives like RTI and RTE. Acknowledged globally for his work, he faced challenges yet remained dignified.
- Country:
- India
Manmohan Singh, a revered figure in Indian politics and economics, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his crucial role in economic reforms, Singh led India's transition from a licence raj to a liberalized economy, earning respect both nationally and globally.
During his tenure as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh was recognized for landmark initiatives such as the Right to Information (RTI) and Right to Education (RTE), but also faced criticism and controversies, including accusations of corruption within his administration.
Despite challenges, Singh's legacy as a reformer and intellectual endures, marking him as a significant architect of modern India's economic environment. His leadership style, characterized by humility and consensus-building, left an indelible mark on the nation's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- economic reform
- India
- prime minister
- RTI
- RTE
- economics
- UPA
- politics
- liberalisation
ALSO READ
Luigi Mangione was charged with murder - then donations started pouring in
South Korean president defends his martial law decree as an act of governance and denies rebellion charges, reports AP.
South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges
South Korea's Yoon defends martial law decision as his party leans toward impeachment
Govt Approves Watercare Charter, Saving Aucklanders $899 Million Over Four Years