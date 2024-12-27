The Scholar Who Redefined India's Economics: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, a revered figure in Indian politics and economics, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his crucial role in economic reforms, Singh led India's transition from a licence raj to a liberalized economy, earning respect both nationally and globally.

During his tenure as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh was recognized for landmark initiatives such as the Right to Information (RTI) and Right to Education (RTE), but also faced criticism and controversies, including accusations of corruption within his administration.

Despite challenges, Singh's legacy as a reformer and intellectual endures, marking him as a significant architect of modern India's economic environment. His leadership style, characterized by humility and consensus-building, left an indelible mark on the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)