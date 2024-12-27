Left Menu

The Scholar Who Redefined India's Economics: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister, was pivotal in economic reforms and privatisation. Known for his intellect and modest persona, Singh served as PM from 2004 to 2014, championing initiatives like RTI and RTE. Acknowledged globally for his work, he faced challenges yet remained dignified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:05 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, a revered figure in Indian politics and economics, passed away at the age of 92. Known for his crucial role in economic reforms, Singh led India's transition from a licence raj to a liberalized economy, earning respect both nationally and globally.

During his tenure as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh was recognized for landmark initiatives such as the Right to Information (RTI) and Right to Education (RTE), but also faced criticism and controversies, including accusations of corruption within his administration.

Despite challenges, Singh's legacy as a reformer and intellectual endures, marking him as a significant architect of modern India's economic environment. His leadership style, characterized by humility and consensus-building, left an indelible mark on the nation's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

