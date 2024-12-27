Vice-President Dhankhar Pays Tribute to Former PM Singh
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh paid their final respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his residence. The Vice-President's Secretariat acknowledged Singh's significant contributions to the nation. Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi on Thursday night.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his spouse Sudesh, visited the residence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh to pay their final respects.
The Vice-President's Secretariat expressed deep condolences to Singh's family, highlighting Singh's enduring legacy and immense contributions to the nation.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in Delhi late Thursday night.
