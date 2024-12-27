Vice-President Dhankhar Pays Tribute to Former PM Singh

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his spouse Sudesh, visited the residence of former prime minister Manmohan Singh to pay their final respects.

The Vice-President's Secretariat expressed deep condolences to Singh's family, highlighting Singh's enduring legacy and immense contributions to the nation.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in Delhi late Thursday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)