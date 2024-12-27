World Leaders Mourn Manmohan Singh, Architect of India's Economic Reforms

World leaders, including ambassadors from major countries like the US, Russia, and China, mourned the passing of India's former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh. The esteemed leader, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92.

Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, highlighted Singh's immeasurable contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, praising his expertise and commitment to India's progress. Similarly, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti hailed Singh's role in advancing US-India relations.

The civil nuclear deal during Singh's term marked a strategic partnership between India and the US, contributing to his reputation as a leader of global standing. Many embassies, including those of France and Iran, expressed condolences, acknowledging Singh's leadership in enhancing India's standing and fostering historic ties.

