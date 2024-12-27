Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: The Humble Prime Minister with a Modest Car

Manmohan Singh, India's late former Prime Minister, was known for preferring his Maruti Suzuki 800 over luxury vehicles, highlighting his connection with the middle class. Singh's simplicity and commitment to public service were fondly remembered by Asim Arun, his chief bodyguard, following Singh's recent passing at 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:39 IST
Manmohan Singh: The Humble Prime Minister with a Modest Car
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, was renowned for his modest choice in transportation, opting for a Maruti Suzuki 800 over the opulent official BMWs. This choice underscored his alignment with middle-class values and his dedication to the common man. The late PM's humility resonated deeply with those who personally knew him.

Asim Arun, a former Indian Police Service officer who served as Singh's chief bodyguard, shared emotional memories of Singh's life and character on social media. Reflecting on Singh's grounded lifestyle, Arun lauded Singh as a man of principles who remained connected to his roots despite his high office.

Arun's tribute came after Singh's passing at 92 years of age. Arun recalled Singh's disciplined routine, thirst for knowledge, and distinguished role in India's economic reforms. Singh was compared to BR Ambedkar for his intellectual contributions to the nation's progress, highlighting the vital role education played in his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024