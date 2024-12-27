Manmohan Singh: The Humble Prime Minister with a Modest Car
Manmohan Singh, India's late former Prime Minister, was known for preferring his Maruti Suzuki 800 over luxury vehicles, highlighting his connection with the middle class. Singh's simplicity and commitment to public service were fondly remembered by Asim Arun, his chief bodyguard, following Singh's recent passing at 92.
- Country:
- India
Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, was renowned for his modest choice in transportation, opting for a Maruti Suzuki 800 over the opulent official BMWs. This choice underscored his alignment with middle-class values and his dedication to the common man. The late PM's humility resonated deeply with those who personally knew him.
Asim Arun, a former Indian Police Service officer who served as Singh's chief bodyguard, shared emotional memories of Singh's life and character on social media. Reflecting on Singh's grounded lifestyle, Arun lauded Singh as a man of principles who remained connected to his roots despite his high office.
Arun's tribute came after Singh's passing at 92 years of age. Arun recalled Singh's disciplined routine, thirst for knowledge, and distinguished role in India's economic reforms. Singh was compared to BR Ambedkar for his intellectual contributions to the nation's progress, highlighting the vital role education played in his life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Indian Student in Leicestershire
IMHC 2024 Kicks Off with High-Level Discussions on Preserving and Advancing India’s Maritime Legacy
India's Creative Youth Shine at INSD's Gala Extravaganza
India and Britain Gear Up for Free Trade Talks
India and Britain Set to Resume Free Trade Agreement Talks