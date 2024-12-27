Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of Modern India's Economic Transformation

The late Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister, is seen as the architect of India's economic reform in 1991, which unshackled the economy and inspired a generation of economists. He was celebrated for his intellect, integrity, and political vision by figures such as Gita Gopinath and Raghuram Rajan.

Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh, the former Indian Prime Minister who passed away at 92, is widely regarded as the architect of India's watershed economic reforms in 1991 that liberalized the economy and significantly enhanced the economic prospects of millions. His policies have been credited with transforming India into one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

His reforms inspired countless young economists, including IMF's first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath, who memorialized his visionary changes. Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, described Singh as a visionary with a pragmatic approach to India's prospects, making complex political moves seem feasible.

Singh's leadership style, characterized by intellectual capacity and humility, attracted bright minds to work alongside him, affecting policies with far-reaching impacts. His encouragement of young talents in policymaking, as recalled by peers like Rakesh Mohan and Rajiv Kumar, solidified his place as a transformative figure in shaping modern India.

