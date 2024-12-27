Left Menu

Assam Declares State Mourning for Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The Assam government declared a seven-day state mourning to honor former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, starting from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025. The national flag will be at half mast and all official entertainment is canceled. Manmohan Singh, known for India's economic reforms, passed away at 92.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:24 IST
Assam Declares State Mourning for Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has announced a seven-day state mourning in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

The national flag will be flown at half mast across all state enterprises, and all official entertainment events have been canceled as a mark of respect.

The mourning period will extend from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Manmohan Singh, who was instrumental in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. He served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for five terms.

Singh's residence in Guwahati was a rented apartment in the home of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, is traveling to Delhi to pay his respects. Chief Minister Sarma and other political figures have expressed their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024