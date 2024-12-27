Assam Declares State Mourning for Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The Assam government has announced a seven-day state mourning in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

The national flag will be flown at half mast across all state enterprises, and all official entertainment events have been canceled as a mark of respect.

The mourning period will extend from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Manmohan Singh, who was instrumental in India's economic reforms, passed away at 92. He served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for five terms.

Singh's residence in Guwahati was a rented apartment in the home of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, is traveling to Delhi to pay his respects. Chief Minister Sarma and other political figures have expressed their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)