BJP Demands Transparency: AAP Government Urged to Present CAG Reports

In a striking development, senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta urged Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena, to advise Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on calling a special assembly session. This demand aims to press the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to table 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, underscoring the urgency for government accountability.

Amid ongoing disputes, Gupta criticized the AAP administration for not convening the requested assembly session, despite repeated pressure from the BJP. After legal actions and a direct petition from BJP legislators, the Finance Department, helmed by Chief Minister Atishi, was compelled to forward these reports to the Speaker. However, no significant actions have been undertaken since December 24.

Responding to the BJP's allegations, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Assembly Speaker, demanding a counter-affidavit within ten days, with a follow-up hearing set for January 9, 2025. As the AAP government's current term approaches its February end, these delays prompt critical debates regarding the administration's transparency and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)