Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A True Statesman's Economic Vision

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a stalwart in India's economic narrative, passed away at 92. Known as a visionary economist and leader, Singh's contributions have left an indelible mark on the country's development trajectory.

Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister, praised Singh as a true statesman whose leadership style was marked by humility and foresight. He emphasized Singh's role in liberalizing India's economy, which transformed the nation into a formidable economic power.

Singh's economic reforms and policies are credited with ushering India onto the global stage, a sentiment endorsed by leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Reflecting on Singh's legacy, colleagues and admirers express their condolences, highlighting his influential role in both regional and national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)