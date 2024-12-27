Left Menu

Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A True Statesman's Economic Vision

Manmohan Singh, a renowned economist and former Prime Minister of India, passed away at the age of 92. His leadership and contributions to India's economic liberalization and development are celebrated. Former colleagues express admiration for his profound impact on India's progress and remember his legacy fondly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:17 IST
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a stalwart in India's economic narrative, passed away at 92. Known as a visionary economist and leader, Singh's contributions have left an indelible mark on the country's development trajectory.

Amarinder Singh, former Punjab chief minister, praised Singh as a true statesman whose leadership style was marked by humility and foresight. He emphasized Singh's role in liberalizing India's economy, which transformed the nation into a formidable economic power.

Singh's economic reforms and policies are credited with ushering India onto the global stage, a sentiment endorsed by leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Reflecting on Singh's legacy, colleagues and admirers express their condolences, highlighting his influential role in both regional and national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

