Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of transformative leadership. Serving as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh was pivotal in reshaping US-India relations, particularly with the groundbreaking Civilian Nuclear Agreement.

Condoleezza Rice, former US Secretary of State, highlighted Singh's role in redefining ties between the two nations, a sentiment echoed by other global leaders. His economic reforms and diplomatic initiatives significantly altered India's position on the world stage, with impacts felt across various sectors, including biopharmaceutical innovation.

The loss of Singh is considered a pivotal moment in modern Indian history, marking the end of an era characterized by economic modernization and strengthened international alliances. His legacy continues to inspire economists and policymakers worldwide, emphasizing the enduring significance of his contributions to global diplomacy.

