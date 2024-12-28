Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a transformative figure in US-India relations, passed away at 92. His contributions, including the landmark Civilian Nuclear Agreement, modernized India's economy and strengthened international ties. Revered globally, Singh's visionary leadership leaves a lasting impact on India's geopolitical landscape and international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 28-12-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 08:33 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy of transformative leadership. Serving as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh was pivotal in reshaping US-India relations, particularly with the groundbreaking Civilian Nuclear Agreement.

Condoleezza Rice, former US Secretary of State, highlighted Singh's role in redefining ties between the two nations, a sentiment echoed by other global leaders. His economic reforms and diplomatic initiatives significantly altered India's position on the world stage, with impacts felt across various sectors, including biopharmaceutical innovation.

The loss of Singh is considered a pivotal moment in modern Indian history, marking the end of an era characterized by economic modernization and strengthened international alliances. His legacy continues to inspire economists and policymakers worldwide, emphasizing the enduring significance of his contributions to global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Metaverse Payments: Blockchain, NFTs, and Challenges in Virtual Economies

Global Inflation Spillovers: How Major Economies Shape Worldwide Price Dynamics

Revealing Pollution Hotspots: How Taxi Sensors Uncover Urban Air Quality Disparities

The ECB’s Strategy for Managing Inflation Amid Unprecedented Economic Disruptions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024