Farewell to a Statesman: Manmohan Singh's Impact on US-India Relations

Reflecting on the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, President Joe Biden honored him as a statesman whose strategic vision catalyzed unprecedented US-India cooperation. Biden lauded Singh's role in pivotal agreements and their lasting impact, expressing condolences and reaffirming the strength of bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:48 IST
Manmohan Singh

The world mourns the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92. US President Joe Biden hailed him as 'a true statesman,' praising his vital contribution towards advancing US-India relations through strategic partnerships and cooperation.

Known for his political acumen and vision, Singh was instrumental in forging the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement and initiating the first Quad partnership in the Indo-Pacific. These efforts, according to Biden, laid the foundation for enduring progress, fostering strengthened alliances that continue to benefit both nations.

In a heartfelt message, President Biden recounted his personal encounters with Singh, emphasizing their shared commitment to enhancing the bilateral relationship. Offering condolences to Singh's family and the people of India, Biden reiterated the importance of continuing Singh's legacy of collaboration and friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

