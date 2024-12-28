Final Farewell to a Reformist Leader

In a somber and respectful homage, the final journey of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh commenced from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning. Congress leaders, along with mourning supporters, gathered to pay their respects as Singh's flower-adorned cortege departed.

The procession, marked by heartfelt chants and slogans, included numerous Congress members and admirers, as Singh's legacy as a reformist leader resonated through the crowd. Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Singh's family accompanied the procession, which retraced its path from Singh's residence to the party headquarters.

The former Prime Minister, who played a pivotal role in India's economic transformation, passed away at the age of 92. As a tribute, a seven-day national mourning was declared, with the national flag flying at half-mast. His funeral rites at Nigambodh Ghat were set with full state honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)