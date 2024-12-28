Maharashtra Political Tensions: BJP Criticizes NCP Amid Sarpanch Murder Case
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has criticized party MLA Suresh Dhas for publicly targeting NCP minister Dhananjay Munde over the Beed sarpanch murder case. The political clash has intensified with ongoing investigations and arrests related to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, amid allegations of links to Munde.
Political tensions have flared in Maharashtra as BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule voiced disapproval over his colleague's public remarks. Suresh Dhas, BJP MLA from Ashti constituency, has been vocal in his criticism of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, following the Beed sarpanch murder case.
Amidst an ongoing investigation, Bawankule urged Dhas to share any information directly with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the need for restraint to ensure the integrity of the murder probe. So far, four arrests have been made, with links to the extortion-related murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
The situation has prompted widespread political unrest, with the BJP preparing for a state-level convention in Shirdi to discuss future strategies and development plans for Maharashtra, as the investigation continues to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
