Controversy Unfolds Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial Plans

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of stirring an unwarranted controversy concerning the cremation and planned memorial for ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Gehlot asserts that the BJP only decided to build a memorial under public pressure after initially mishandling the situation.

In a pointed comparison, Gehlot highlighted that Congress had promptly provided dignified resting places for leaders from various political affiliations, emphasizing past instances like Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Bal Thackeray.

