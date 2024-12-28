Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial Plans

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes the NDA government for creating controversy over the cremation and memorial of former PM Manmohan Singh. Gehlot claims public pressure led to BJP's future memorial plans, contrasting with Congress's respectful memorial practices for past leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 12:48 IST
Controversy Unfolds Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial Plans
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of stirring an unwarranted controversy concerning the cremation and planned memorial for ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Gehlot asserts that the BJP only decided to build a memorial under public pressure after initially mishandling the situation.

In a pointed comparison, Gehlot highlighted that Congress had promptly provided dignified resting places for leaders from various political affiliations, emphasizing past instances like Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Bal Thackeray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024