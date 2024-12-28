Protest Erupts Over Alleged Bribery in New Delhi's Political Clash

The women volunteers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) converged outside the residence of BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Saturday, voicing demands for Rs 1100 amid a politically charged atmosphere. In an unexpected turn, Verma welcomed the protestors, personally engaging them while offering tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Addressing the media, Verma remarked, 'The sisters who came to meet me have ventured out in this cold to my home. It's my duty to respect any guest in my home, hence my family and I offered tea and coffee to them.' He seized this moment to urge women voters in New Delhi's assembly constituency to expedite obtaining their Ladli Yojna cards.

This protest follows allegations by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi against the BJP; asserting that Verma was caught distributing money, an act she claims was intended to bribe voters in preparation for the elections where AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is contesting. Atishi's accusations sparked further tension, as she called for the Election Commission to involve the ED and Delhi Police to investigate and conduct searches at Verma's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)