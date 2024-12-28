Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Alleged Bribery in New Delhi's Political Clash

AAP women volunteers gathered outside BJP leader Parvesh Verma's home, demanding Rs 1100 amidst claims of voter bribery. Verma greeted them with refreshments while AAP's Atishi accused the BJP of bribing voters. She urged authorities to investigate and raid Verma’s residence over these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:01 IST
Protest Erupts Over Alleged Bribery in New Delhi's Political Clash
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The women volunteers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) converged outside the residence of BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Saturday, voicing demands for Rs 1100 amid a politically charged atmosphere. In an unexpected turn, Verma welcomed the protestors, personally engaging them while offering tea, coffee, and biscuits.

Addressing the media, Verma remarked, 'The sisters who came to meet me have ventured out in this cold to my home. It's my duty to respect any guest in my home, hence my family and I offered tea and coffee to them.' He seized this moment to urge women voters in New Delhi's assembly constituency to expedite obtaining their Ladli Yojna cards.

This protest follows allegations by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi against the BJP; asserting that Verma was caught distributing money, an act she claims was intended to bribe voters in preparation for the elections where AAP's Arvind Kejriwal is contesting. Atishi's accusations sparked further tension, as she called for the Election Commission to involve the ED and Delhi Police to investigate and conduct searches at Verma's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024