A Visionary's Legacy: Manmohan Singh's Transformative Impact on India's Growth

Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister, passed away at 92, leaving a legacy of economic liberalization and growth. His policies catalyzed India's rise as a global player. He strengthened Singapore-India relations, facilitated the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, and expanded ASEAN engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:26 IST
India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. His tenure, spanning two terms from 2004 to 2014, reshaped the nation's economy through liberalizing policies that resulted in unprecedented growth, earning him accolades as a statesman.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong commended Singh's vision in a condolence letter, noting that Singh's economic reforms enhanced India as a regional and global force. Singh played a significant role in elevating Singapore-India relations with milestones like the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

Singh's efforts extended beyond economic ties, strengthening India's engagement with ASEAN. Under his leadership, the landmark nuclear deal with the US further exemplified his forward-thinking governance. Honored with a state funeral, Singh's legacy as a transformative leader endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

