Rekha Gupta: A New Chapter for Delhi Under BJP's Visionary Leadership

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav celebrates Rekha Gupta's appointment as Delhi's Chief Minister, attributing it to PM Narendra Modi's visionary policies. Gupta's rise marks a significant milestone for BJP, emphasizing opportunity. BJP forms the government in Delhi after 27 years, following a decisive assembly election victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 11:46 IST
Rekha Gupta: A New Chapter for Delhi Under BJP's Visionary Leadership
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Rekha Gupta is set to be sworn in as Delhi's new Chief Minister. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary policies, crediting them for Gupta's ascension. Yadav highlighted his own experience, emphasizing PM Modi's trust in newcomers and commitment to 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav hailed the BJP's inclusive approach under PM Modi, contrasting it with parties that prioritize dynastic politics. He described Gupta's appointment as a testament to the strength of democracy and a win for diverse representation. Gupta's leadership, he asserted, bodes well for Delhi and the nation.

Rekha Gupta, a seasoned BJP leader from Shalimar Bagh, will become Delhi's fourth female Chief Minister. With a background in advocating for marginalized communities, her leadership marks a historic return for BJP in the National Capital after 27 years, following a decisive win with 48 of 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

