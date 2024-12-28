Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Manmohan Singh's Memorial Site

The Congress accused the Indian government of disrespecting former PM Manmohan Singh by conducting his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of an earmarked memorial site. The opposition urges a respectful memorial like previous prime ministers, while the government promises to establish a trust and identify a site soon.

The Congress party has launched strong accusations against the Centre, alleging disrespect towards Manmohan Singh, India's first Sikh prime minister. The controversy centers around Singh's last rites being conducted at Nigambodh Ghat rather than a designated site for a future memorial.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lamented the treatment of Singh, highlighting his contributions and stating that previous prime ministers were given greater respect. The BJP-led government, however, maintains that steps to create a memorial are already underway, with a trust set to identify an appropriate site.

The debate has stirred significant political responses, with various leaders from different sectors calling for due recognition of Singh's legacy. The Centre clarified that logistical processes for a memorial are ongoing and promised an eventual site for homage. Calls for posthumous honors, like the Bharat Ratna, echo among many citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

