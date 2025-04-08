Left Menu

BJP's Shergill Mocks Rahul Gandhi: 'Failure to Launch' Autobiography

BJP's spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting his autobiography should be titled 'Failure to Launch' due to his political track record. Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar also urged Gandhi to reflect on his associations, describing them as manifestations of corruption. The exchange underscores tensions between BJP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 12:37 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Gandhi's autobiography would be aptly named 'Failure to Launch'. Shergill's comments came as he criticized Gandhi for his repeated critiques of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview with ANI, Shergill remarked, "If Rahul Gandhi's autobiography is written today, its title will be 'Failure to Launch'. By commenting on the Prime Minister, he makes a mockery of himself." Shergill highlighted Modi's achievements, noting his three-term tenure as Chief Minister and his current role as Prime Minister, which has earned him international recognition.

Shergill further criticized Gandhi for his perceived lack of knowledge concerning the Constitution's history, adding that under Gandhi's leadership, Congress had lost over 55 elections and faced a mass exodus of over 400 leaders. Simultaneously, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar urged introspection within the Congress, highlighting the need to rid itself of corrupt influences and pointing out that those surrounding Gandhi were embodiments of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

