BJP's Shergill Mocks Rahul Gandhi: 'Failure to Launch' Autobiography

Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill took a jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that Gandhi's autobiography would be aptly named 'Failure to Launch'. Shergill's comments came as he criticized Gandhi for his repeated critiques of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interview with ANI, Shergill remarked, "If Rahul Gandhi's autobiography is written today, its title will be 'Failure to Launch'. By commenting on the Prime Minister, he makes a mockery of himself." Shergill highlighted Modi's achievements, noting his three-term tenure as Chief Minister and his current role as Prime Minister, which has earned him international recognition.

Shergill further criticized Gandhi for his perceived lack of knowledge concerning the Constitution's history, adding that under Gandhi's leadership, Congress had lost over 55 elections and faced a mass exodus of over 400 leaders. Simultaneously, Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar urged introspection within the Congress, highlighting the need to rid itself of corrupt influences and pointing out that those surrounding Gandhi were embodiments of corruption.

