Trivedi Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit, Accuses of Misguided Leadership

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for his Bihar visit, accusing him of trying to solve Congress's internal issues and disrespecting Bihari communities. Trivedi refuted Gandhi's claims about India's Constitution, pointing out historical inaccuracies. BJP's Jaiveer Shergill mocked Gandhi's leadership challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:24 IST
Trivedi Slams Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit, Accuses of Misguided Leadership
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a scathing critique against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during a Tuesday press conference in New Delhi. Trivedi condemned Gandhi's recent Bihar visit, claiming it was an attempt to address internal Congress woes and highlighting ongoing party tensions.

Trivedi accused Gandhi of disrespecting Bihar residents by referring to the 'OBC and EBC' communities disparagingly, and attempting to rewrite constitutional history. Gandhi's assertion that India's Constitution predates its 1949 drafting, according to Trivedi, exemplified a fundamental misunderstanding crucial to rectify through events like Constitution Day.

In parallel, BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill ridiculed Gandhi with a biting hypothetical autobiography title, 'Failure to Launch.' He contrasted Gandhi's perceived shortcomings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's longstanding leadership achievements. Meanwhile, Gandhi claims the Constitution embodies India's foundational principles, incorporating ideals of figures like Ambedkar and Nehru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

