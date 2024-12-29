India's Diplomatic Crossroads: Navigating Geopolitical Tides
In 2024, India navigated a complex diplomatic landscape marked by a thaw in India-China relations and tensions involving the US, Canada, Bangladesh, and Russia. India resolved a border standoff with China, faced external pressures related to a 'murder for hire' case, and engaged in peace efforts amid regional conflicts.
In a turbulent 2024, India skillfully managed a variety of diplomatic challenges. A significant breakthrough came as India and China concluded their enduring border standoff, aiming to reduce mistrust, while India dealt with fallout from regional turmoil, including geopolitical tensions with neighboring countries.
Meanwhile, India-US relations witnessed both progress and strains. The evolving 'murder for hire' case demanded India's attention, as Washington urged action against Indian nationals allegedly involved in the assassination plot against a pro-Khalistan separatist.
Amid regional challenges, India pursued regional stability initiatives, collaborating with neighboring countries and working on improving ties with Pakistan and other neighboring nations, while also addressing concerns regarding Bangladesh and the Israel-Hamas conflict.
