China Pledges Support for Ukrainian Peace Efforts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China's support for peace efforts in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, highlighting the country's desire to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict, echoing recent U.S. and Russia agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-02-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 05:01 IST
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • China

During a Group of 20 meeting in South Africa, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi affirmed China's support for peace in Ukraine on Thursday. Yi referenced recent agreements between the United States and Russia as conducive steps toward peace.

Wang Yi expressed China's willingness to continue playing a constructive role in the political resolution of the conflict. He emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of the involved parties and the concerns of the international community.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement on Friday, reiterating China's commitment to facilitating peaceful solutions, following international consensus on the urgent need for resolution in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

